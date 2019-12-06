WELLINGTON - Richard Hadlee says New Zealand did something special in 1985 by winning their first test series in Australia and there is no doubt current skipper Kane Williamson would view victory in the upcoming series across the Tasman Sea as a career highlight.
Australia has been a difficult place to come for New Zealand, who have lost six and drawn three of their nine test series there since that triumph more than 30 years ago.
But Williamson's team head to Australia for the first match, a day-night encounter starting on Dec. 12 in Perth, full of confidence after clinching their fifth successive series victory at home earlier this week against England.
Their recent away form, which includes a victory over Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates and a draw with Sri Lanka, means they head into the three-test series as the second ranked side in the world.
Consistency of selection over the last two years has meant the side is relatively settled and they have also built some depth in pace bowling and in the middle-order batting.