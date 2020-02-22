WELLINGTON – Captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor combined to put New Zealand in a strong position in the first test before India struck back late on Saturday to remove both just as their partnership threatened to take the match away from the tourists.
New Zealand were 216-5 and with a lead of 51 runs at the end of the second day's play at the Basin Reserve with the failing light forcing the players off.
Play had been extended by half an hour past the 7 p.m. (0600 GMT) finishing time, itself a 30-minute extension on the playing conditions, with Colin de Grandhomme on four and BJ Watling 14 not out.
India had been dismissed for just 165 earlier on Saturday and looked under pressure all day but it could have been much worse had they not removed Taylor and Williamson, who were looking ominous, in quick succession.
The pair combined for 93 runs and had given New Zealand a first innings lead before Ishant Sharma broke the partnership.