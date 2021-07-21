Ollie Robinson back in England squad after social media racism row

LONDON – Ollie Robinson was recalled to the England squad on Wednesday for next month's first two matches of a Test series against India following a Twitter racism row that overshadowed his debut. Robinson received an eight-game ban, five of them deferred, for racist and sexist tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013 that came to light again during the 27-year-old's Test bow against New Zealand at Lord's in June.

But a disciplinary hearing paved the way for the seamer to feature against India after deeming Robinson had already served a three-game ban, having been suspended from the second Test against New Zealand and then dropping out of two Twenty20 matches for county side Sussex. We've named a 17-player squad for the opening two Tests of the LV= Insurance Test Series against India.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 21, 2021 Robinson performed well on his England debut, taking seven wickets -- including a haul of 4-75 -- and making a useful 42 in a drawn series opener at Lord's. But the Twitter storm meant he was suspended from international duty and missed an eight-wicket defeat in the second and final Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston, a reverse that saw England lose their first Test series at home in seven years.

ALSO READ: England paceman Ollie Robinson free to resume career after tweet storm But he is now back in the squad for the opening two matches of a five-Test campaign against India at Trent Bridge (starting on August 4) and Lord's (August 12). "We have selected Ollie Robinson after his seven-wicket Test debut against New Zealand," said head coach Chris Silverwood in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.