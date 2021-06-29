Oman and UAE to host men’s T20 World Cup matches, says ICC

India was initially scheduled to host the tournament, but the escalation of the covid pandemic in that country has forced the change. Matches will take place between the Dubai International Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the Sharjah Stadium. The Oman Cricket Academy ground will host the pre-tournament qualifier, from which six teams will earn berths for the tournament. The competition will run from 17 October to 14 November.

JOHANNESBURG - The International Cricket Council confirmed on Tuesday that the men’s T20 World Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman later this year.

“Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment,” said the ICC’s acting CEO, Geoff Allardice.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s secretary, Jay Shah, said it would have been preferable for the tournament to take place in India, but with the situation in that country still critical, it made sense to ensure the safety of all the players, staff and media. “The BCCI made every effort to stage the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and provide its passionate fans with a reason to cheer after a long period of gloom. However, the prevailing pandemic situation in the country meant that the health and safety of everyone concerned was fraught with risk should a tournament of this stature be held across the country,” explained Shah.

The second phase of the IPL, which was postponed in May because of the pandemic, will, according to reports in India take place from 17 September to 10 October.