Friday, March 4, 2022

One of the greats of the game ... SA sporting stars pay tribute to Shane Warne

FILE - The South African sports fraternity poured in with the tribute for Shane Warne. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Centurion - With the news of the death of legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Friday, the tributes have poured in from the South Africa sports fraternity.

Former South African captain Graeme Smith led the dedications.

ALSO READ: Australian cricket legend Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack - report

Springbok prop Ox Nche said Warne was one of the greats of the game.

Current Proteas spinner and number one ranked T20 bowler in the world Tabraiz Shamsi was saddened by the news.

South Africa’s four-time major champion golfer Ernie Els sent his wishes to Warne’s family.

Former Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris was also left in mourning.

One of his greatest adversaries, legendary former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis had nothing but praise for Warne.

IOL Sport

