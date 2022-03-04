One of the greats of the game ... SA sporting stars pay tribute to Shane Warne

Centurion - With the news of the death of legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Friday, the tributes have poured in from the South Africa sports fraternity.
Former South African captain Graeme Smith led the dedications.
Cannot Believe it, absolutely gutted!😥 #ripking #warnie— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) March 4, 2022
ALSO READ: Australian cricket legend Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack - report
Shane Warne ’inspired generations with his magical leg spin’
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack - report
Bangladesh names South African great Allan Donald as bowling coach
Cricket South Africa to begin formal arbitration proceedings with Graeme Smith
Proteas captain Luus backing Britz to fill Lee’s shoes in WC opener
The title’s on the line for Lions, Titans and Warriors in final round of Four-Day Series
Springbok prop Ox Nche said Warne was one of the greats of the game.
RIP Shane Warne . A legendary spin bowler 🏏 One of the greatests 🙌![CDATA[]]>🕊 pic.twitter.com/3o6aVMfHN0— Retshegofaditswe Nche (@oxnche) March 4, 2022
Current Proteas spinner and number one ranked T20 bowler in the world Tabraiz Shamsi was saddened by the news.
Really shocked to hear about the passing of Shane Warne!!!— Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) March 4, 2022
Definitely one of the greatest to have ever played the game and someone who I always tried to watch and learn from ☹️
South Africa’s four-time major champion golfer Ernie Els sent his wishes to Warne’s family.
Devastating news about @ShaneWarne passing today. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. Legend— Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) March 4, 2022
Former Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris was also left in mourning.
Man this one hurts! RIP Warney 💔— Chris Morris (@Tipo_Morris) March 4, 2022
One of his greatest adversaries, legendary former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis had nothing but praise for Warne.
He was one of the greatest competitors. Played hard on field and was one of the first to have a beer with you after. Was always a pleasure and challenge playing against him. More importantly loved his kids endlessly. One of crickets greats. Rip Shane. You will be missed— Jacques Kallis (@jacqueskallis75) March 4, 2022
IOL Sport