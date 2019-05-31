NOTTINGHAM – West Indies crushed
Fast bowler Oshane Thomas took four wickets as Pakistan were bundled out for their second-lowest World Cup total of 105 in just 21.4 overs on the second day of the competition in England and Wales.
During his innings Gayle, who calls himself the ‘Universe Boss’, broke the record for the most sixes hit in World Cup history.
He now has 40 maximums, three more than retired South African batsman AB de Villiers.
Nicolas Pooran smashed paceman Wahab Riaz for a huge six over the square-leg boundary to give the 1975 and 1979 world champions an ideal start to their campaign.
“It was a good game. I think the bowlers were outstanding today,” said Holder.
“We kept our foot on the accelerator. We’ve eased off in the past, but it was good to see the killer instinct today.
“We wanted to be aggressive. It’s the nature of our cricket with bat, ball and in the field.
“We’ve definitely come to win this World Cup, but I just want us to enjoy our cricket, play fearless cricket and make the fans back home proud.”
What a way to end it!
Nicholas Pooran wallops one straight back down the ground for 6️⃣ to give @windiescricket a seven-wicket triumph over Pakistan in their opening match of #CWC19.
The #MenInMaroon are looking good
The only positive for
Amir had Shai Hope (11), Darren Bravo (0) and Gayle caught in an incisive six-over spell, but the batsmen had not put enough runs on the board to give the bowlers a chance.
WIvPAK Player of the Match on his #CWC debut!! Well done Oshane!
Special thanks to Samuel Roberts for this caricature of Oshane Thomas! #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame
Opener Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were the joint top-scorers with 22 each in an abysmal display of batting.
The only other batsmen to reach double figures were Riaz, who scored 18, and Mohammad Hafeez (16).
Holder took three wickets and Andre Russell chipped in with two.
“Credit to the West Indian bowlers, they bowled really well.
“We have to take time if the bowlers are bowling like that. We lose so many wickets, and that’s why we lost the match.”
A World Cup debut to remember!
For his brilliant return of 4/27 in West Indies' #CWC19 opener against Pakistan, paceman Oshane Thomas is adjudged Player of the Match. #WIvPAK #MenInMaroon