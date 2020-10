Pakistan move Zimbabwe ODIs to Rawalpindi, smog fear looms

LAHORE – Pakistan’s upcoming three-match one-day international series against Zimbabwe has been shifted to Rawalpindi due to logistical reasons, the country’s cricket board said on Sunday.

Multan was scheduled to host the 50-over matches which would now be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from October 30, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

The subsequent three-match Twenty20 series between the teams, originally scheduled in Rawalpindi, will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from November 7.

“After Multan became unavailable due to logistical and operational reasons, we took the opportunity to revisit the entire schedule and have come up with an itinerary that is suitable for the teams...” PCB director Zakir Khan said.

The scheduling could be messed up again because of winter smog, conceded Khan.