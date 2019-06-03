England's Eoin Morgan won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat first. Photo: Reuters/Peter Cziborra

NOTTINGHAM – Pakistan's openers launched a confident assault on England's bowlers at Trent Bridge on Monday as they tried to put a woeful collapse against the West Indies in their first match of the World Cup behind them. Pakistan were 69 without loss off the first 10 overs after being sent in to bat by England captain Eoin Morgan, with Imam-ul-Haq 30 not out and fellow left-hander Fakhar Zaman unbeaten on 31.

It was a different story from their 105 all out that saw several batsmen succumb to a barrage of bouncers from the West Indies in a seven-wicket defeat at Trent Bridge on Friday.

England recalled fast bowler Mark Wood in what appeared to be a clear bid to expose Pakistan's suppose vulnerability against 90 mph-plus bowling but Morgan did not bring him into the attack until the 10th over.

Safe to say these guys are enjoying the start to #ENGvPAK! pic.twitter.com/wTe2UcsZnJ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 3, 2019

Morgan, unusually for a one-day international, deployed three slips at the start of the innings for the new-ball pair of Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer.

But Pakistan, who have lost their past 11 completed one-day internationals, including a 4-0 series defeat to England, made a confident start.

Fakhar slashed the fourth ball of the match through the covers for a boundary that owed much to a misfield by Morgan.

Fakhar, one of the stars of Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy-winning team in England, also carved a four off the last ball of the over.

He followed up with a legside pick-up four off Archer, who had troubled several South Africa batsmen with his speed during England's 104-run win over the Proteas in Thursday's tournament opener at the Oval.

Imam was also finding his range, smashing a six over long-on.

He's got him!



Moeen Ali's brilliant bowling and a timely stumping from Jos Buttler provide England with the first breakthrough. Fakhar Zaman departs for 36.



Follow #ENGvPAK live 👇https://t.co/oDZdZG1P7i pic.twitter.com/vxNyLn0LzW — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 3, 2019

At the time of writing, Pakistan was on 90/1 at drinks (16 overs)

Agence France-Presse (AFP)