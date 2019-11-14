MUMBAI – Pakistan will play a test match on home soil for the first time in more than 10 years when Sri Lanka tour the country for a two-match series next month, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Thursday.
Pakistan has not hosted a test match since a 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore left six security personnel and two civilians dead and six players injured.
Pakistan did not host any international cricket for six years after the attack, with the team playing their home matches in the United Arab Emirates.
"This is fabulous news for Pakistan and its reputation of being as safe and secure as any other country in the world," said Zakir Khan, the PCB's director of international cricket, in a statement.
Pakistan has hosted a number of limited-overs internationals in recent years, with Sri Lanka playing three one-dayers and three Twenty20 matches there in September and October, though 10 key players opted out of that trip citing security concerns.