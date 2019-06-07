BRISTOL – The World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Friday after persistent rain in Bristol.
The game was scheduled to begin at 10.30am local time (11.30am SA time), but was eventually called off in the afternoon, with both teams being awarded a point.
It is the first match at the World Cup in England and Wales to be abandoned without a result.
Both teams now have three points, with one win and a loss apiece.
Pakistan lost to the West Indies by seven wickets at Trent Bridge before beating England by 14 runs at the same venue on Monday.
Sri Lanka crashed to a 10-wicket defeat against New Zealand before pulling off a 34-run win against Afghanistan in a rain-affected game.
The call-off upset fans who had travelled to watch the game.
Disappointing news from Bristol. #PAKvSL has been abandoned – both sides have been awarded a point. #WeHaveWeWill #LionsRoar #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/VyZlS6RVGx— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 7, 2019
“We came from Lahore to watch this match, and it proved a damp squib,” said Farhan Malik.
“We lost a crucial point because we were sure of beating Sri Lanka.”
Just look at the passion of these Pakistan fans!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 7, 2019
They're not letting the rain dampen their spirits 👍 #WeHaveWeWill #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Zas9XeGpF7
* Follow all the #CricketWorldCup action here.AFP