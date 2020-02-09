ISLAMABAD – Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah became the youngest player to claim a test hat-trick when he dismissed three Bangladesh batsmen with successive deliveries in Rawalpindi on Sunday.
Naseem, who turns 17 next week, removed Najmul Hossain, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah before Bangladesh finished day three of the opening test on a precarious 126-6 and staring at an innings defeat.
Naseem (4-26) dismissed opener Saif Hassan earlier in the day but the right-arm quick reserved his best for the last hour at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Having conceded a first-innings lead of 212, Bangladesh were showing signs of fight as they reached 124-2.
Bassem hit Najmul on the thigh pad with a moving delivery, and although the lbw appeal was turned down, Pakistan captain Azhar Ali opted to review the umpire's decision and replays confirmed the ball would have hit the stumps.