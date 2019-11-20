SYDNEY – Pakistan will take a huge gamble in the first test against Australia in Brisbane on Thursday by giving 16-year-old schoolboy quick Naseem Shah his debut.
Many a more-experienced fast bowler has wilted on Australia's hard tracks but Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali is backing the teenager, who has only seven first class matches under his belt, to deal with the situation.
"He's bowling really well," Azhar told reporters in Brisbane on Wednesday.
"We'll announce the side tomorrow but he's definitely going to be part of it.
"Not many players can reach that standard so early but there are exceptions and he's one of them. We are all looking forward to him having a very successful career.