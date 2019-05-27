Wayne Parnell scored 63 and 25, while he finished with first-innings bowling figures of 5/47 for Worcestershire. Photo: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

DURBAN – Wayne Parnell and Wiaan Mulder both contributed good all-round displays for Kent and Worcestershire respectively during the most recent round of English County Cricket action. The performances of Mulder in particular is exciting, as he looks set to break into the Proteas side on a regular basis after the World Cup.

Former SA all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe was part of the Somerset side which won the One Day Cup, though he did not particularly star during the final of the tournament against Hampshire.

Kyle Abbott was in action for Hampshire at Newport. He took 3/61 during the first innings and 3/46 during the second. Hampshire won the game by 244 runs.

Dean Elgar and Morné Morkel were in action for Surrey during a drawn game against Kent at Beckenham. Elgar scored 4 and 13.

Morkel ended with bowling figures of 1/41 and 3/86.

Kent was captained by Heino Kuhn and also featured Mulder. Kuhn scored 15 and 81. Mulder scored 7 and 68, while his bowling figures were 4/118 and 1/41.

Pietermaritzburg-born Tim Groenewald was in action for Somerset during their 49-run victory against Warwickshire at Taunton. His bowling figures were 1/18 and 1/16.

Stiaan van Zyl and David Wiese played for Sussex during their drawn game against Northamptonshire in Northampton. Van Zyl scored 1 and 81 not out.

Wiese scored a duck during the first innings, and ended the game without taking a wicket.

Proteas Test star Temba Bavuma and Ricardo Vasconcelos played for Northamptonshire. Johannesburg-born Vasconcelos scored 83 and 10, while Bavuma managed 8 and 23.

Wayne Madsen was in action for Derbyshire during their two wicket defeat against Glamorgan at Derby. The 35-year-old scored 37 and 47, while he took 1/14 during the second innings.

SA-born Australian international Marnus Labuschangne played for Glamorgan during their victory against Derbyshire. He recorded bowling figures of 1/46 and 1/5, while he scored 14 and 32.

Former SA Under-19 player Graeme van Buuren was in action for Gloucestershire during their victory against Durham. He recorded a first-innings score of 17.

Wayne Parnell and Riki Wessels (son of Kepler) played for Worcestershire during their six-wicket defeat against Lancashire.

Wessels scored 6 and 0. Parnell scored 63 and 25, while he finished with first-innings bowling figures of 5/47.

🔥 @WayneParnell was on fire again this morning finishing with figures of 5-47 as we bowled Lancashire out for 201 pic.twitter.com/8xKhkD1d2S — Worcestershire CCC (@WorcsCCC) May 21, 2019

Lancashire was represented by Joburg-born Keaton Jennings and captained by Dane Vilas. Jennings scored 3 and 23, while Vilas scored 39 and 60.

Rilee Rossouw, Gareth Berg and Kyle Abbott all played for Hampshire during the One Day Cup, but were unable to help their side beat Somerset, who had former Proteas-turned-Netherlands international Roelof van der Merwe in their line-up.

Rossouw scored 28, Berg 27 and Abbott 2 during Hampshire’s total of 244/8 from 50 overs. Both Abbott and Berg went wicketless.

Van Der Merwe also didn’t take a wicket, and did not bat as his side successfully chased down the total with 39 balls to spare.





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook