Pitch invader touches Virat Kohli in IPL qualifier

Ahmedabad — An enthusiastic fan breached security at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad to touch Virat Kohli in the second Indian Premier League qualifier on Friday. Kohli was at the crease after Rajasthan Royals invited Bangalore to bat first when the young man ran on to the field and attempted to shake hands with the superstar cricketer.

But the fan, it seemed, could only touch the glove of Kohli who reluctantly put his hand forward to avoid the intrusion after the first ball of the match. A group of ground officials gave chase and eventually overpowered the man in yellow t-shirt before hauling him off the field as the crowd roared and clapped. This is the second straight instance of pitch invasion in the IPL with Wednesday's eliminator in Kolkata also witnessing a man running towards Kohli in the outfield before police carried the fan away much to the amusement of the Indian star.

The 33-year-old former India captain is often the subject of adulation with one fan even touching his feet before taking a selfie during an IPL game in 2018. Kohli, who has suffered three golden ducks this season's Twenty20 tournament, hit a six off Trent Boult's opening over but fell caught behind to Prasidh Krishna in the next. He made seven. The large crowd at the 132,000 capacity stadium fell silent as Kohli, who is still searching for his maiden IPL title, walked back to the pavilion.

