JOHANNESBURG - The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released their latest One-Day International (ODI) rankings.
New Zealand have overtaken South Africa to move up to third in the latest One-Day International rankings.
New Zealand were in third position before losing a preceding series to India by a 4-1 margin, slipping down and starting the series against Bangladesh in fourth position, with 111 points and behind South Africa on decimal points.
The 3-0 result sees them overtake South Africa and reach 112 points, 10 points behind second-placed India in the list led by England with 126 points.
Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!
The Top 10 countries on the latest ODI rankings are:
1 England - 126
2 India - 122
3 New Zealand - 112
4 South Africa - 111
5 Pakistan - 102
6 Australia - 100
7 Bangladesh - 90
8 Sri Lanka - 78
9 West Indies - 72
10 Afghanistan - 67
African News Agency (ANA)