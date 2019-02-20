South Africa is now fourth on the ICC ODI rankings. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG - The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released their latest One-Day International (ODI) rankings. New Zealand have overtaken South Africa to move up to third in the latest One-Day International rankings.

New Zealand were in third position before losing a preceding series to India by a 4-1 margin, slipping down and starting the series against Bangladesh in fourth position, with 111 points and behind South Africa on decimal points.

The 3-0 result sees them overtake South Africa and reach 112 points, 10 points behind second-placed India in the list led by England with 126 points.

The Top 10 countries on the latest ODI rankings are:

1 England - 126

2 India - 122

3 New Zealand - 112

4 South Africa - 111

5 Pakistan - 102

6 Australia - 100

7 Bangladesh - 90

8 Sri Lanka - 78

9 West Indies - 72

10 Afghanistan - 67

