Proteas to get World Cup campaign underway against Bangladesh

Cape Town — The Proteas Women’s team begin their quest to ultimately be crowned world champions on Saturday morning in Dunedin. At no time has any senior South African cricket team achieved this feat. That is the sheer weight of history that Sune Luus and her team carry on their slight shoulders in New Zealand. Add in the expectation that this Class of 2022 has the potential to deliver the Holy Grail and the stakes are raised even higher.

This is not just patriotic optimism. Luus’s side are ranked No 2 on the ICC’s ODI table — only below the tournament’s perennial favourites Australia — justified by their sequence of five successive series wins over New Zealand (away), Pakistan (home), India (away) and West Indies (home and away). ALSO READ: Our hearts can’t take another close semi-final, says Proteas Women's captain Suné Luus They boast a squad that is laden with talent — both bat and ball — which is currently at the peak of its powers. It is Bangladesh’s misfortune to be playing the Proteas on a day the Tigers are celebrating their World Cup debut.

In fact, just being at this World Cup is still a “dream come true”, according to Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana. The gulf between the two teams is best illustrated in terms of Bangladesh having never played Australia, England or New Zealand in an ODI having merely “followed them on the TV and the internet”. ALSO READ: Proteas women’s speedster Shabnim Ismail goes head-hunting at the Women's World Cup

At least the Proteas are though familiar foes for Bangladesh. The two sides have been playing each other since 2012 with the Proteas winning all four series and limiting Bangladesh to just two victories across the 16 contests. The expected result is another Proteas win, but five members of the current Proteas squad — Luus, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kaap, will remember the day they were bundled for just 78 in Mirpur. Coach Hilton Moreeng will not want a repeat and he knows it’s in hands that lay the responsibility for ensuring the Proteas stay calm and measured in their tournament opener to avoid any "surprises".

ALSO READ: Laura Wolvaardt raring to go for Proteas at Women’s World Cup "There'll be a few World Cup debutants in the first game and the nerves will be there as you'll be representing your country on the biggest stage. It's a great opportunity for players to do well and show what they can do," Moreeng said. "Starting against Bangladesh, they're a team that prides themselves on their spinners. They've been improving and even though you haven't played them, you always keep tabs on different teams.

"As a coaching staff, we sit and analyse these games to see what is new and what the teams are doing differently. You try and get as much information, so there's no surprises which gives every player the confidence that the preparation has been good. I know the players can't wait to start." ALSO READ: We have fond memories of New Zealand, says Proteas Women's coach Hilton Moreeng ahead of World Cup The impressive Proteas seam bowling unit will most likely let the opposition know of their presence with Ismail, Kapp and Khaka setting the tone upfront.

The batting looks equally robust although it has of late begun to become overly dependent on the gloriously talented Laura Wolvaardt, especially in the absence of her opening partner Lizelle Lee, who is unavailable for this opening game as she is still serving her mandatory seven-day quarantine period after arriving late in New Zealand due to the birth of her first child.

Despite Lee’s absence the Proteas should still comfortably get their campaign moving in a positive direction. They will know though that they are still only at the foot of their Everest. LIKELY PROTEAS WOMEN’S TEAM FOR DUNEDIN Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Britz, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (captain), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.