Quinton de Kock stood out for Mumbai Indians with his 69 not out on Thursday. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Mumbai Indians survived a 71-run blitz from Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey to clinch victory in a Super Over finish on Thursday and qualify for the Indian Premier League playoffs. The match had ended in a tie after Hyderabad, chasing 163 for victory, finished their 20 overs on 162/6, with Pandey unbeaten in his 47-ball knock at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock stood out for Mumbai with his 69 not out to guide the three-time champions to 162/5 after electing to bat first in the Twenty20 tournament.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah then returned figures of 2/31 from his four overs, and also restricted Hyderabad to just eight runs in the Super Over. He was named as the Man of the Match.

The Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad could not play out their six deliveries in the one-over eliminator after losing two wickets in four balls.

“We are rewarded for some real hard work we have put in throughout the tournament. We played consistent cricket, and have the results for it,” Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma said after the thrilling win.

“Bumrah has been brilliant for us. He keeps improving and he is hungry for more.

“Quinny (Quinton) has been really good for us, but we need help from the other batters,” Sharma said of his wicket-keeper batsman, who has amassed 462 runs in 13 games.

Will this turn out to be a match winning innings by the opener? pic.twitter.com/cWHE8r2AVf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2019

Hardik Pandya came in to bat along side Kieron Pollard for Mumbai in the Super Over, and hit leg-spinner Rashid Khan for a six on the first ball.

He then took a single, and Pollard completed the win on the third delivery as Mumbai joined table-toppers Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals for the playoffs.

“A fantastic effort to get so close from Manish and the lower-order. It was a pretty good first half, but we couldn’t get over the line,” said Williamson.

“Rashid is world-class, and we thought he was our man. When it gets down to the last ball, it’s a shame. But there is a game left.”

Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab are all in the race for the one remaining playoff spot.

The world’s most popular T20 tournament ends with the final in Hyderabad on May 12.

AFP