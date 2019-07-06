India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat and helmet to celebrate scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. Photo: Aijaz Rahi/AP

LEEDS – Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul smashed fluent centuries to help India crush Sri Lanka by seven wickets in a their final Cricket World Cup group match at Headingley on Saturday. Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka slumped to 55-4 before Angelo Mathews (113) and Lahiru Thirimanne (53) arrested the slide and helped them to a competitive 264-7.

Rohit made 103 to become the first player to score five centuries in a single World Cup, while Rahul made 111 to set up India's seventh victory from nine matches which came with 39 balls to spare.

India had already qualified for the semi-finals and will finish top of the standings if Australia lose to South Africa in their last group match. The Proteas have taken a slight upper hand in that game having scored an impressive 325/6 thanks to a brilliant Faf du Plessis knock. Australia are currently 51/2 after 12 overs.

Sri Lanka have been eliminated.

Reuters