WELLINGTON – Heavy rain washed out the final session of the first day of the second test between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.
Jofra Archer bowled three deliveries of the 55th over with New Zealand unable to add to their tea score of 173-3 before rain swept across the area and ground staff rushed to cover the wicket block and parts of the outfield.
Umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Wilson inspected the ground at 5.15 p.m. (0415 GMT) and decided there was no further chance of play. The second day's play will resume 30 minutes early on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. (2130 GMT).
Tom Latham was on 101, while Henry Nicholls was on five when players left the field.
Ross Taylor was the only wicket to fall in the middle session for 53 when he was snapped up at first slip by England captain Joe Root, his third catch of the innings, on the ball after he brought up his 32nd test half century.