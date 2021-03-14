Rashid Khan's 11 wickets help Afghanistan level series against Zimbabwe

ABU DHABI – Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan picked up his second 10-wicket haul in test cricket to help his side beat Zimbabwe by six wickets for a series-levelling win in the second test in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Afghanistan, who played their first test against India in 2018, chased down a target of 108 against the African nation in the final session of the match to square the two-match series at 1-1.

The 22-year-old Rashid, who had taken 11 wickets against Bangladesh in 2019, picked up 7-137 in the second innings against Zimbabwe for a match haul of 11-325.

Playing their sixth test match, the Afghans posted 545-4, their highest ever total, before captain Asghar Afghan declared their first innings.

That was built on the first double hundred by an Afghanistan player when Hashmatullah Shahidi scored 200 not out. The skipper made 164.