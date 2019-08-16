Before departing for the current tour of the West Indies, captain Virat Kohli had openly backed Ravi Shastri to continue in the job as India coach. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

MUMBAI – Ravi Shastri will continue as head coach of the Indian team up to 2021 after being picked ahead of New Zealand’s Mike Hesson and Australia’s Tom Moody, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday. The BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising cricket great Kapil Dev, former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad and ex-women’s captain Shanta Rangaswamy, conducted interviews for the post on Friday, and unanimously agreed to retain faith in Shastri until the T20 World Cup in India starting October 2021.

As well as incumbent Shastri, former India players Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh were also short-listed candidates.

“Shastri’s presentation was about what he did in the last two years and the way forward for the Indian team,” Dev told reporters at a hotel, overlooking the Arabian Sea.

Shastri’s next assignment will be the home series against South Africa, who will play three T20 internationals and three Tests starting next month.

The contracts of Shastri and his team were set to expire after the 50-over World Cup, but they were handed an extension until the ongoing tour of the West Indies, where Virat Kohli’s men still have to play two Tests.

The BCCI have also invited applications for the positions of batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach, as well as an administrative manager – with the appointments to be made soon.

Before departing for the tour of the West Indies, Kohli had openly backed Shastri to continue in the job.

Former Test all-rounder Shastri was appointed head coach in 2017, succeeding former captain Anil Kumble, who stepped down after falling out with Kohli despite a successful run in charge.

Under Shastri, who also had a previous stint as the team director, India won a maiden Test series in Australia earlier this year, and are ranked number one in the world in the format.

They reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, where they were beaten by runners-up New Zealand last month.

Moody previously coached Sri Lanka, and also had stints in franchise cricket with Indian Premier League sides Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Hesson served as head coach for the Black Caps for six years.

Former West Indies opener Simmons, who was the head coach of Afghanistan till the World Cup and also coached the Caribbean side and Ireland, dropped out of Friday’s interview process.

