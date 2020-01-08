CAPE TOWN – England captain Joe Root and his South African counterpart Faf du Plessis have both backed five-day tests, despite their cricket boards advocating for four-day games to be played in the future.
England beat South Africa by 189 runs in the second test at Newlands on Tuesday to level the four-match series at 1-1 after the hosts lasted almost 138 overs in their second innings, but could not see out eight more that would have earned them a draw.
The match went into the last hour of the fifth day, providing drama aplenty in Cape Town after both sides had toiled hard in search of their desired results.
"I like five-day test cricket. I’ll leave at that, otherwise I’ll get in trouble," Root told reporters in the wake of the thrilling Newlands win.
Du Plessis was more forthcoming on a day in which Cricket South Africa sent out a statement in which they officially backed the plan four-day tests.