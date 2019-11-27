England's Ben Stokes described the test side's captaincy as one of the most criticised roles and said the team had shared the responsibility for their heavy defeat by New Zealand in the opening test.
England were beaten by an innings and 65 runs at Mount Maunganui on Monday as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the two match series.
"The pressures of being England test captain are huge. It can be one of the most criticised jobs in England... sometimes unfairly," all-rounder Stokes told BBC's Test Match Special.
"There are 11 guys on the field that contribute to a win or loss. It doesn't all fall on the captain."
Root's form has also come under scrutiny since he was named full-time test skipper in 2017 and the 28-year-old, who has not scored a century since February, said the pressure of captaincy was not an excuse for his batting woes.