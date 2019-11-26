PORT ELIZABETH – SA-born duo Marnus Labuschagne and Bradley-John Watling have achieved career-best positions in the Test Player Rankings with epic knocks that also won them Player of the Match awards this week.
Labuschagne’s score of 185 that helped Australia to victory over Pakistan by an innings and five runs in Brisbane has taken him from 35th to 14th place, while Watling’s 205 in Tauranga not only helped New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs but has also lifted him 12 places to 12th position.
Labuschagne occupied 95th position when summoned as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith in the Lord’s Ashes Test in August and has made rapid progress since then, while Watling too has much to celebrate, as he is now the top-ranked wicketkeeper-batsman, having overtaken South Africa’s Quinton de Kock.