SA-born Marnus Labuschagne of Australia celebrates reaching his hundred during their cricket test match against Pakistan in Brisbane, Australia on Saturday,November 23, 2019. Photo: AP Photo/Tertius Pickard

PORT ELIZABETH – SA-born duo Marnus Labuschagne and Bradley-John Watling have achieved career-best positions in the Test Player Rankings with epic knocks that also won them Player of the Match awards this week.

Labuschagne’s score of 185 that helped Australia to victory over Pakistan by an innings and five runs in Brisbane has taken him from 35th to 14th place, while Watling’s 205 in Tauranga not only helped New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs but has also lifted him 12 places to 12th position.