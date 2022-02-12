SportCricketInternational
FILE - Dewald Brevis of the SA Under 19s in action during the Cricket South Africa Provincial T20 Cup 2021/22 match against Eastern Storm at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
SA Under-19 star ’Baby AB’ Dewald Brevis pockets R6 million in IPL auction

Cape Town — Fresh off an impressive Under-19 Cricket World Cup performance, new cricket sensation Dewald Brevis has landed himself in the Indian Premier League.

The Mumbai Indians picked up the 18-year-old Brevis, nicknamed “Baby AB” after the great AB de Villiers, for 3 Indian crore, which amounts to just over R6 million.

Brevis had a standout performance at the Under-19 World Cup, where he finished as the competition’s top run scorer with a record 506 in six innings, at an average of 84.33. The previous holder of the record was India’s Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 505 runs in 2004.

India's rising star Ishan Kishan fetched a whopping $2 million in the auction on Saturday.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians bought back the 23-year-old Kishan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, in a fierce bidding war on a dramatic first day in Bangalore that witnessed auctioneer Hugh Edmeades retire midway after a fall.

Ten teams, including two new additions in Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, started with a total purse of nearly $75 million to spend across two days.

Kishan's fee fell short of the Indian record of $2.2m paid to Yuvraj Singh in the 2015 edition of the auction, which sets players' salaries for the tournament.

South Africa's Chris Morris is the most expensive IPL player ever, selling for $2.23 million last year.

