Sachin Tendulkar leads tributes to 'stellar' Indian cricketers

NEW DEHLI - Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli led tributes on Tuesday to India's cricketers after their stunning fourth Test and away series win over Australia. Tendulkar described it as "one of the greatest series wins" after a fearless Rishabh Pant helped the injury-plagued visitors hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane's Gabba ground since 1988. "EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO. Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket," Tendulkar tweeted. EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.

Congrats India. pic.twitter.com/ZtCChUURLV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021 "Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence," he said. Virat Kohli, India's captain in the first Test in Adelaide - when the team were skittled for 36 - and who returned home for the birth of his child, said: "WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss."

"To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads," Kohli said in a tweet.

Sourav Ganguly, the head of India's cricket board, said the 2-1 series victory - India's second straight series win in Australia - was nothing short of historic.

"To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever," Ganguly - recovering from a heart attack two weeks ago - tweeted.

He announced a special bonus for the team of R10 204 692 ($680,000).

"The value of this win is beyond any number… well done to every member of the touring party," he added.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said the Gabba ground is "No longer the Gabbatoir. This is history."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted within minutes of India's triumph that the country was "overjoyed".

"Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours," he said.

Even Google's Indian-born chief executive Sundar Pichai got in on the act.

"One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series," Pichai tweeted.

AFP