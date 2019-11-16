NEW DELHI - India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days after Mohammed Shami led the hosts' superb display of hostile seam bowling in the opening test in Indore on Saturday.
After India declared their first innings on their overnight score of 493-6, their pace attack, led by Shami, claimed four wickets in the morning session to effectively seal the fate of the match.
Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 64, forged fifty partnerships with Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz but Bangladesh still could not make India bat again and were all out for 213.
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 3-42 but it was Shami and his pace colleagues who inflicted telling blows that Bangladesh could never recover from.
Earlier, India's massive 343-run first innings lead convinced captain Virat Kohli to declare on their overnight score at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium.