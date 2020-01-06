Shane Warne auctioning 'baggy green' to raise funds for bushfire victims









"Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help on a daily basis," Warne, who hails from Victoria, wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/B69sWpwFR7H.

"This has lead me to auction off my beloved baggy green cap (350) that I wore throughout my test career ...

"I hope my baggy green can raise some significant funds to help all those people that are in desperate need."

Warne is test cricket's second-most successful bowler with 708 wickets in 145 tests -- behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

The baggy green is given to a test player when he makes his international debut and cricketers usually wear the same cap throughout their career. The late Don Bradman's baggy green fetched A$425,000 ($295,077.50) in 2003.

Reuters