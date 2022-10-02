Shikhar Dhawan named India captain for ODIs against the Proteas

New Delhi — India named opener Shikhar Dhawan as captain on Sunday for three one-day internationals against the Proteas starting this week.
The BCCI announced a 16-player squad for the ODIs with batsman Shreyas Iyer named Dhawan's deputy.
Iyer remains on the standby list for this month's T20 World Cup along with ODI teammates Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar, all of whom are expected to join the T20 team in Australia after the South Africa series.
An on-going T20 series between the two countries ends on Tuesday. The ODI matches start on Thursday in Lucknow.
ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wkt), Sanju Samson (wkt), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar
AFP