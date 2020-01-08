CAPE TOWN – England all-rounder Ben Stokes dedicated his match-winning performance in the second test at Newlands to father Ged as he now seeks to help the tourists claim the series in South Africa.
Stokes scored a rapid 72 from 47 balls to give England the quick runs they needed for an early declaration in their second innings on day four, time that proved vital in the end as South Africa came within eight overs of saving the test.
He also took six catches in the game, and wrapped up the South African tail with three quick wickets after a brilliant spell of fast bowling late on the fifth day.
Stokes’ Herculean performance comes as his father Ged receives treatment in a Johannesburg hospital having suffered a stroke ahead of the first test in Pretoria that started on Boxing Day.
"I always had my dad in the back of my mind," Stokes told reporters. "He came out here to watch me and unfortunately he’s not been able to, so there was a lot more in my efforts this game, doing it for him. I haven’t spoken to him yet but hopefully I’ve made him proud."