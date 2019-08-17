Australia's Steve Smith returned to bat after he was struck on the neck by a Jofra Archer delivery. Photo: Alastair Grant/AP Photo

LONDON – Australia batsman Steve Smith is back in the middle after briefly retiring hurt in the second Ashes test at Lord's after being struck on an unprotected part of his neck by Jofra Archer during a hostile spell of bowling by the England paceman. A rising delivery by Archer knocked Smith, who was wearing a helmet, to the ground and England's players were quick to show their concern. After receiving medical treatment, Smith was back on his feet but left the field for further assessment, to applause by spectators at the home of cricket.

He returned 40 minutes later to resume his innings. He was on 80, with Australia 218-7 in reply to England's first-innings total of 258.

Archer had earlier struck the left foreman of Smith with a vicious delivery. Smith was in clear discomfort and had his arm strapped with protective padding by Australian medical staff.

Archer was bowling at speeds of up to 96 miles per hour (154 kph).

AP