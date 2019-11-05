MELBOURNE – Steve Smith struck a sparkling half-century to fire Australia to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in their T20 match in Canberra on Tuesday.
The former captain's unbeaten 80 from 51 balls gave Australia a 1-0 lead in their three-match series after the opener was washed out in Sydney on Sunday.
Pakistan managed to do what Sri Lanka couldn't in the previous series -- removed David Warner -- but they had no answers for the peerless Smith, who put on a clinic of clean hitting as Australia mopped up Pakistan's modest total of 150 for six with nine balls to spare.
"It was nice to be there at the end to get the boys home," Smith said.
"It was probably a 170-ish wicket, I reckon, so they (Australia) bowled beautifully.