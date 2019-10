Steve Smith is among the most expensive players listed in Sunday's draft for the new domestic tournament The Hundred. Photo: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

LONDON – The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced Australian duo Steve Smith and David Warner and West Indies opener Chris Gayle are among the most expensive players listed in Sunday's draft for the new domestic tournament The Hundred. Smith helped Australia retain the Ashes in England last month while Warner endured a miserable series, managing just one fifty in five tests.

Paceman Mitchell Starc, who played just one test in that series, is the third Australian in the six-man group who will command a 125,000 pounds ($159,400) reserve price, the ECB said in a statement.

Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga and fellow speedster Kagiso Rabada of South Africa are the other players in the top bracket for the inaugural edition of the 100-ball competition, which will be played in July-August next year.

Five of the eight city-based sides will have an Australian in charge with Shane Warne, Darren Lehmann and Tom Moody among them. None of the men's teams have a local coach.