MELBOURNE - Former Australia captain Steve Smith, who was banned for a year for ball-tampering, says he does not feel hard done by despite a much lighter sanction handed down to West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran for the same offence.
Pooran was given a four-game ban during the third one-day international against Afghanistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said last week.
Smith was initially banned for a test by the ICC after admitting that Australia had tried to alter the condition of the ball during the Newlands test against South Africa in March 2018.
But governing body Cricket Australia subsequently banned him for 12 months along with team mate David Warner, and stripped both of their leadership roles.
Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the third player involved at Cape Town, received a nine-month suspension.