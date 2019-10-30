MELBOURNE - Steve Smith and David Warner's first batting partnership on home soil since their ball-tampering suspensions helped Australia to a series-sealing nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Brisbane on Wednesday.
Former captain Smith joined Warner at the crease after the third ball of the innings and the pair's unbeaten 117-run stand mowed down Sri Lanka's total of 117 in 13 overs under the lights at the Gabba.
The win gave Aaron Finch's team an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, having thrashed the south Asians by 134 runs in Sunday's opener at Adelaide Oval.
Warner, who scored an unbeaten 100 to be man-of-the-match in Adelaide on his 33rd birthday, was 60 not out from 41 balls, with Smith finishing unbeaten on 53.
Dominant performances back-to-back from Australia's bowlers ensured the series win, with the pacemen snaring four wickets to match the spinners as Sri Lanka's batsmen struggled with the pace and bounce of the Gabba pitch.