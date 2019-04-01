International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive David Richardson will step down with immediate effect. Photo: EPA/Dave Hunt

DUBAI – South African David Richardson is stepping down from his role as Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council (ICC), it was announced on Monday. The ICC said that Manu Sawhney will assume the position of Chief Executive with immediate effect.

Sawhney has been working alongside Richardson for the last six weeks to ensure a smooth transition for the organisation.

Richardson will remain with the ICC until July as originally planned to oversee the delivery of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

JUST IN: Manu Sawhney will assume the position of ICC's Chief Executive with immediate effect.



pic.twitter.com/Z7KPcFIzAT — ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019

Richardson said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the ICC and I am pleased with what we have achieved in recent times particularly in creating a greater context for all formats of the game.

“The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is the perfect point at which to move on and I am privileged to be able to lead the delivery of this event and I know it will do our sport proud.

“I’d like to wish Manu and the team all the very best of luck for the future.”

African News Agency (ANA)