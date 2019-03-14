Sri Lanka play the first T20 against the Proteas on Tuesday, but coach Chandika Hathurusingha will return home after the fifth and final ODI on Saturday, the Sri Lankan board said. Photo: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

COLOMBO – Sri Lanka recalled head coach Chandika Hathurushingha on Thursday ahead of a three-match T20 series in South Africa, amid reports of tensions with several players. Sri Lanka play the first T20 against the hosts on Tuesday in Cape Town, but Hathurusingha will return home after the fifth and final ODI on Saturday, the Sri Lankan board said.

Despite reports about ructions within the Sri Lankan camp, the board said in a statement that the recall was to discuss the team’s preparations for the World Cup, starting at the end of May in England and Wales.

“(Fielding coach) Steve Rixon will be the acting Head Coach of the National team during the T20 Series in South Africa,” Sri Lanka Cricket said.

Sri Lanka T20I squad for South Africa tour 2019 #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/jEIE9mcwB5 — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) March 14, 2019

South Africa have a 4-0 lead in the five-match ODI series, but the tourists won two Test matches last month.

Hathurusingha was stripped of his team selection responsibilities in January, underscoring tensions within the team and their management.

SLC informed Head Coach Mr. Chandika Hathurusingha to return to Colombo, following the completion of the 05th ODI.

He is being asked to come back in order to discuss Sri Lanka team’s preparation plans for the upcoming ICC #CWC19https://t.co/p8OiMSACx1 — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) March 14, 2019

AFP