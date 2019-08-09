Sri Lanka fans present Kane Williamson with a birthsay cake, Photo: @OfficialSLC via Twitter

Kane Williamson's stature as one of the most loved cricketers around was evident again when a group of Sri Lankan fans arranged a special treat on the sidelines of a warm-up match to celebrate the New Zealand captain's birthday. A small group of fans turned up at the FTZ Sports Complex with a cake for Williamson who spent most of his 29th birthday watching his team toil in the field in less than ideal conditions in Katunayake on Thursday.

During a drinks break, the visiting captain jogged over to the boundary where the fans had gathered with the cake.

The New Zealand skipper took a bite from a piece of cake from a fan and fed the man a piece in return before exchanging high fives with the group and posing for a few selfies.

Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted https://twitter.com/OfficialSLC/status/1159452281760186369 a few pictures of the moment, with the message "What a way to celebrate the Birthday!", prompting an outpouring of wishes for Williamson on social media.

Williamson was hailed for his graceful acceptance of New Zealand's heart-breaking defeat against England via boundary count in the final of this year's 50-overs World Cup.

New Zealand are scheduled to play a two test-series in Sri Lanka, with the first match starting on Aug. 14 in Galle.

Reuters