COLOMBO – South African Mickey Arthur has been appointed as Sri Lanka's head coach on a two-year contract, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Thursday.
The 51-year-old former first class cricketer has enjoyed a more illustrious career as a head coach with the national teams of South Africa, Australia and Pakistan.
SLC appointed former fast bowler Rumesh Ratnayake as interim coach in August after a fallout with head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, who was criticised for Sri Lanka's exit at the group stage of the 50-over World Cup in England.
"We are very happy and pleased that we have been able to obtain the services of Mickey," SLC secretary Mohan Silva told reporters. "He's a well-known personality who has been the head coach of a number of countries."
SLC President Shammi Silva said Hathurusingha was no longer on the payroll of the board but did not provide further details.