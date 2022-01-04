Sri Lanka name interim coach for Zimbabwe ODI series

The 58-year-old will coach the team for the series starting January 16, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

Colombo — Sri Lanka on Tuesday named fast-bowling coach Rumesh Ratnayake as interim head coach for the upcoming home ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka is yet to confirm a long-term replacement for Mickey Arthur, who quit as head coach last month.

Former Test captain Mahela Jayawardene -- recently named consultant coach to the national team -- will not be available for the Zimbabwe series as he will be in the Caribbean with Sri Lanka's Under-19 side.

The ODI series will be played at the Pallekele Stadium in the central city of Kandy on January 16, 18 and 21.