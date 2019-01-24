Sri Lankan won the toss and chose to bat in the first Test against Australia at the Gabba. Photo: Dan Himbrechts/EPA

BRISBANE – Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and chose to bat in the first Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. Australia, looking to bounce back from their 2-1 series loss to India, have named debutants Kurtis Patterson and Jhye Richardson and recalled opener Joe Burns for the day-night Test.

Sri Lanka have brought in batsmen Lahiru Thirimanne and Dhananjaya de Silva for the first of the two-Test series.

Sri Lanka have never won a Test in Australia but go into the match with a chance of springing a surprise against the struggling hosts.

Australian captain Tim Paine reacts after losing the toss on day one of the first Test Match between Australia and Sri Lanka at The Gabba in Brisbane. Photo: Dave Hunt/EPA

The teams are:

Australia: Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Kurtis Patterson, Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Kusal Mendis, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Agence France-Presse (AFP)



