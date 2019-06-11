Umpires Richard Illingworth, right, and Richard Kettleborough inspect the field of play at the County Ground in Bristol, where the Sri Lanka v Bangladesh match was abandoned. Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

BRISTOL – Sri Lanka ’s World Cup match against Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in Bristol on Tuesday. The umpires’ decision left tournament organisers with the unwanted record for the most number of abandoned games at a World Cup, surpassing the two each at the 1992 tournament in Australia and New Zealand and the 2003 edition in southern Africa .

It was the second successive World Cup match at Bristol that had fallen victim to bad weather, with Sri Lanka ’s group game against Pakistan at south-west county Gloucestershire ’s headquarters on Friday another no-result washout that did not witness a single delivery.

Rain has also been forecast for Wednesday’s match between Australia and Pakistan in Taunton .

No reserve days have been scheduled for the 10-team round-robin stage, despite the well-known risks of rain during a British summer.

Asked whether there should be reserve days in the group phase, Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes, a former England wicket-keeper, said: “Yes, I would (have them).

“I know logistically it would have caused problems. But we can put a man on the moon, so if we have to travel a day later, so be it.”

Only one of three World Cup matches scheduled to take place in Bristol produced any play, champions Australia launching their title defence with a seven-wicket victory over outsiders Afghanistan .

Heavy overnight and early morning rain delayed the scheduled 10.30am local time start of Tuesday’s match.

And with rain continuing to fall, the umpires – after several inspections – bowed to the inevitable by calling the game off at 1.57pm.

Both sides received a point for the washout.

It was the second World Cup no-result in as many days after rain meant only 7.3 overs were possible in the match between South Africa and the West Indies in Southampton on Monday.

