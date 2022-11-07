Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka appears in court on sexual assault charges

Sydney - Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka appeared by video link in handcuffs at a Sydney court on Monday to seek bail after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault. Gunathilaka, who spoke only to confirm his identity, was shown on a screen in Downing Centre Local Court. He appeared calm as he sat wearing a grey T-shirt at a Sydney detention centre.

Story continues below Advertisement

The batter's lawyer, Ananda Amaranath, said he would seek bail for the 31-year-old. Magistrate Robert Williams briefly adjourned the case before hearing the bail application. The prosecution said it would seek to suppress publication of some elements that might identify the alleged victim.

Police arrested and charged Gunathilaka on Sunday, hours after the national team lost to England at the T20 World Cup. Gunathilaka was ruled out during the first round with a hamstring injury but had remained with the team in Australia. He was arrested at a hotel in Sydney in the early hours of Sunday and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Story continues below Advertisement

Danushka Gunathilaka, 31, met with his alleged victim for “consensual sex,” but at the crucial moment refused to wear a condom. Then he choked the 29-year-old woman and forced himself on her, according to Sydney police spokeswoman Jane Doherty. pic.twitter.com/k3wfgkQke3 — Ranga Sirilal (@rangaba) November 6, 2022 New South Wales state police said on Sunday sex crimes squad detectives had investigated the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Sydney’s eastern suburbs last week. Police said the pair met after communicating for several days on a dating app. Detective Superintendent Jane Doherty, commander of the New South Wales state Sex Crimes Squad, said the pair had then arranged to meet.

Story continues below Advertisement

"They had drinks and went for something to eat before going back to the young lady's home," Doherty told police. She said police would allege that "the male assaulted the female a number of times whilst performing sexual acts upon her". Sri Lanka's cricket board said it was following the case after being informed about the charges by the International Cricket Council (ICC).