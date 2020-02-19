Steve Smith’s return to South Africa, has been entirely normal.
In restaurants people have been courteous, the kids at a school the Australian team visited on Tuesday didn’t hide their excitement about spending time with him and the other players - life in general has been pretty good.
It’s a far cry from the last time he was here in 2018. Then he was escorted through OR Tambo International by squad of SA Policemen, the eyes of the world on him in the immediate aftermath of a ball-tampering scandal that had an enormous fallout for him and Australian cricket.
“It’s nice to be back playing in South Africa,” Smith said on Wednesday following a lengthy net session. The last time I was here things didn’t end overly well, but I’ve also got really fond memories of playing here.”
Smith was one of the central protagonists in ‘le affaire sandpaper’ that rocked the Australian team and the sport in general in that country during the contentious 2018 Test series held here. Then as Australian captain he was involved in an initial attempt at a cover up of the ball being roughed up with sandpaper. He along with David Warner, who is also in the Australian squad for the limited overs series’ against South Africa, was suspended for 12 months.