DUBAI - Ben Stokes was named ICC Player of the Year on Wednesday after a red-hot 12 months during which the all-rounder helped England to a maiden 50-overs World Cup crown.
Stokes smashed an unbeaten 84 in a heart-stopping World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's, which ended in a tie before hosts England claimed the title on boundary count back.
The 28-year-old also hit 135 not out to secure an astonishing victory for England in the third Ashes test against Australia at Headingley.
"The last 12 months have been the best in my career, and I believe what we attained will be the catalyst to achieve further success over the next few years," Stokes said in a statement issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Australia quick Pat Cummins pipped, among others, compatriots Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to the Test Player of the Year award.