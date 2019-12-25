PRETORIA – Ben Stokes returned to practice with England on Wednesday after the condition of his critically ill father improved, but three others missed out as illness continue to plague the tourists, 24 hours ahead of the first test against South Africa at Centurion.
Stokes spent Tuesday at the bedside of father Ged, who was hospitalised the day before due to a "serious illness".
"He remains in intensive care, but has responded positively to treatment and is now in a stable condition," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.
"The Stokes family wishes to thank everyone for their support and in particular the medical practitioners in South Africa for their care of Ged."
Christmas morning practice went ahead, however, without Jack Leach, Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes, who are battling the flu bug that has hampered the tourists since their arrival in South Africa 11 days ago.