MUMBAI – Wriddhiman Saha's return to the Indian test side after a long injury-forced absence raised more than a few eyebrows but the wicketkeeper has silenced the doubters with his superlative glovework in the ongoing home series against South Africa.
A wicketkeeper rarely earns kudos purely for his glovework but Saha enjoyed that rare acclaim during the second test against South Africa at Pune.
While India captain Virat Kohli received the man-of-the-match award for his career-best knock of 254, and fast bowler Umesh Yadav and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up six wickets apiece, Saha did not even get a chance to bat.
He had only five dismissals to his name during the test but his impact was hailed by his team mates and drew instant praise from Twitter users, who dubbed him “Superman Saha”.
“It's a no-brainer to say that Saha is one of the best going around, and I've hardly seen him miss anything,” Ashwin told reporters after the third day's play on Saturday.