SYDNEY – David Warner completed his rehabilitation after serving a ball-tampering ban when he was named his country's top cricketer for the third time at the Australian Cricket Awards despite a poor showing in last year's Ashes series.
The left-handed opening batsmen pipped former captain Steve Smith, who also served a one-year ban for his part in the ball-tampering scandal, by one vote at the ceremony in Melbourne on Monday night.
Warner scored 647 runs at an average of 71.88 at the 50-overs World Cup and 786 at 131 in five tests over the domestic summer but admitted thinking that his 95 runs in 10 innings in the Ashes series would rule him out of a third medal.
“I had an absolutely horrendous Ashes. I didn't really think I was a chance,” said the 33-year-old, who also won the prize in 2016 and 2017.
“I'm just extremely grateful to be accepted back by Cricket Australia and my peers and also be accepted by the fans.