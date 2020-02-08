SYDNEY – Sydney Sixers won their second Big Bash League title as they beat Melbourne Stars by 19 runs in a rain-hit final in front of a jubilant crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Josh Philippe's half century powered the hosts to a competitive 116-5 in a contest that had a delayed start after being reduced to 12-overs-a-side following heavy rain.
When they returned to defend the total, quick Josh Hazlewood and spin duo Nathan Lyon and Steve O'Keefe mowed down Melbourne's top order to effectively seal the match for the 2011-12 inaugural champions.
Nick Larkin made 38 not out but the Stars never really got going and managed only 97-6 in their 12 overs.
"We improved throughout the season, we kept getting better and I'm just very happy with it," said emotional Sydney skipper Moises Henriques.