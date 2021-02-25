The shortest matches in test cricket since 1900
AHMEDABAD – India on Thursday completed an emphatic 10 wicket win over England in their day-night Test in a rare victory inside two days.
This meant the match was one of the shortest Tests ever played since the turn of the last century.
We take a look at the list of the shortest matches in Test cricket by days since 1900.
All 13 matches were completed in two days.
1912 – Australia beat South Africa by an innings and 88 runs in Manchester
1912 – England beat South Africa by 10 wickets in London
1921 – Australia beat England by 10 wickets in Nottingham
1931 – Australia beat West Indies by an innings and 122 runs in Melbourne
1936 – Australia beat South Africa by an innings and 184 runs in Johannesburg
1946 – Australia beat New Zealand by an innings and 103 runs in Wellington
2000 – England beat West Indies by an innings and 39 runs in Leeds
2002 – Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 198 runs in Sharjah
2005 – South Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 21 runs in Cape Town
2005 – New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 294 runs in Harare
2017 – South Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs in Port Elizabeth
2018 – India beat Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs in Bengaluru
2021 – India beat England by 10 wickets in Ahmedabad
Reuters