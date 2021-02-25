The shortest matches in test cricket since 1900

AHMEDABAD – India on Thursday completed an emphatic 10 wicket win over England in their day-night Test in a rare victory inside two days.

This meant the match was one of the shortest Tests ever played since the turn of the last century.

We take a look at the list of the shortest matches in Test cricket by days since 1900.

All 13 matches were completed in two days.

1912 – Australia beat South Africa by an innings and 88 runs in Manchester