FILE - Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town was the venue of South Africa’s win against Zimbabwe inside two days in 2005. On Thursday, India beat England on day two of their third Test, meaning there have been 13 Test matches since 1900 that have finished inside two days. Photo: Morne de Klerk/Getty Images
The shortest matches in test cricket since 1900

By Reuters

AHMEDABAD – India on Thursday completed an emphatic 10 wicket win over England in their day-night Test in a rare victory inside two days.

This meant the match was one of the shortest Tests ever played since the turn of the last century.

We take a look at the list of the shortest matches in Test cricket by days since 1900.

All 13 matches were completed in two days.

1912 – Australia beat South Africa by an innings and 88 runs in Manchester

1912 – England beat South Africa by 10 wickets in London

1921 – Australia beat England by 10 wickets in Nottingham

1931 – Australia beat West Indies by an innings and 122 runs in Melbourne

1936 – Australia beat South Africa by an innings and 184 runs in Johannesburg

1946 – Australia beat New Zealand by an innings and 103 runs in Wellington

2000 – England beat West Indies by an innings and 39 runs in Leeds

2002 – Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 198 runs in Sharjah

2005 – South Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 21 runs in Cape Town

2005 – New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 294 runs in Harare

2017 – South Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs in Port Elizabeth

2018 – India beat Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs in Bengaluru

2021 – India beat England by 10 wickets in Ahmedabad

